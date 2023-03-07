Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi to 'keep their distance'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Emma Heming Willis has begged the paparazzi to "keep their space" from her and her husband Bruce following his dementia diagnosis.



The 67-year-old Hollywood star was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia almost exactly after his family announced his retirement from acting when they discovered he was suffering from aphasia and now his wife Emma, 44, has called out photographers for snapping her when out for coffee with friends.



Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee.



"So in the spirit of raising awareness about dementia, it's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth. So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."



Emma, who has been with Bruce since 2009, went on to acknowledge that it is the job of the paparazzi to take photos of famous faces and sell them on but insisted that there is no need for them to be "yelling" at her husband.



She said: "I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband, asking him how he's doing, or whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays — just don't do it, okay? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely. That's my PSA."