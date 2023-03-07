207639
'He has tried to make amends!' Will Smith is 'full of remorse' over Chris Rock smack

Will Smith has "unsuccessfully tried to make amends" with Chris Rock after smacking him at the Oscars.

The 54-year-old actor walked up to the stage to strike host Chris, 58, across the face at the annual awards ceremony in March last year after he made a joke about wife Jada's shaven head and reportedly remains full of "remorse" almost exactly 12 months on from the scandal.

A source told PEOPLE: "Will has felt terrible for so long. He's tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris. But beyond that, family is important to him and [Smith] leaned on them. It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful."

The source went on to explain that the 'King Richard' star - who has Jaden, 24, and 22-year-old Willow with the 'Red Table Talk' host and went on to collect the Oscar for Best Actor less than an hour after striking Chris across the face - has taken note of those who have tried to help him after he was ultimately banned from the Academy Awards for a decade because of his actions.

The source added: "Will listened to those who tried to help him and feels that he has become a better person."

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that Chris is "ready to move on" from the drama caused by the smack at last year's ceremony.

An insider said: "He said everything he wanted to say. It was funny, self-deprecating, and thought-provoking. Now, Chris is ready to move on."

