Hugh Jackman gobbling 8,600 calories a DAY in brutal ‘bulking’ for Wolverine comeback

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Hugh Jackman is gobbling 8,600 calories a day as part of a brutal six-month “bulking” regime for his comeback as Wolverine.



The fitness fanatic ‘X-Men’ actor, 54, is set to reprise his part as the muscle-bound mutant for Ryan Reynold’s ‘Deadpool 3’ for the first time since 2017’s ‘Logan’, and his meal prep while training shows he is taking on around four times the daily calories recommended for a healthy adult man.



He shared an image on social media of six pre-prepared meals in tubs that were marked with ingredients and calorie counts, which he captioned: “Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst... Becoming. Wolverine. Again.”



Four of Hugh’s appeared to be packed with 1,100 calories, while two had 2,100 – a massive 8,600 calories if all were eaten in one day.



Bodybuilders training to get in the type of shape Hugh will be to play Wolverine generally eat five to six meals a day, while normal males are advised to eat around 2,500 daily to maintain their weight.



Hugh’s meals contained green veg, pasta, rice and meat, with one tub appearing to be filled with steak and another with pork.



The ‘Les Misérables’ actor said earlier this year it takes him six months of relentless training to bulk up to play Wolverine.



He said: “I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”



Hugh first appeared as Wolverine in the first ‘X-Men’ film in 2000, and again in several sequels, with ‘Deadpool 3’ due for release in November 2024.