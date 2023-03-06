Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck return to house-hunting after 'pulling out' of dream home deal

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly scrapped plans to buy a $34.5 million home in California's Pacific Palisades.



The pair - who married last July - have spent two years looking for the perfect property to buy together and last month they reportedly settled on a $34.5 million seven-bedroom home in California's Pacific Palisades but TMZ.com now reports the couple pulled the plug on the deal after going into escrow.



The website reports the sale was scrapped at the last minute and they are now looking at buying a different property together.



Jennifer and Ben are believed to have been house-hunting since before they tied the knot last summer and the singer/actress recently put her home in Bel Air on the market for $42.5 million.



Ben previously owned a $30 million home in Pacific Palisades which he bought after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 but sold it last year.



The couple are believed to be renting a luxurious home in Beverly Hills while they look for a place to call their own.



Last year, 'Jenny From The Block' star Jennifer threw open the doors to her home as part of Vogue’s 73 Questions and gave the publication a tour of the house as she talked about her life and career.



During the tour, Jennifer revealed one of her favourite rooms is the bathroom where she's able to lock the door and get some much-needed quiet time.



She said: "[I love] locking myself in my bathroom all by myself, taking a bath, putting in the oils and the bath salts, putting on a little music, maybe reading a book."