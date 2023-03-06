201450
Entertainment  

Keanu Reeves is desperate to play Wolverine

Reeves to play Wolverine?

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 414620

Keanu Reeves has always wanted to play Wolverine.

The 58-year-old actor has never regretted turning down a part in his career but revealed that he would love to portray the X-Men superhero on the big screen.

Taking part in a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session, Keanu was asked if he rued rejecting any movies and he replied: "No, but I did always want to play Wolverine."

Reeves has experience in comic book films after starring in the 2005 DC flick 'Constantine', a role he is set to reprise in an upcoming sequel.

'The Matrix' star confirmed that he had spoken with the new DC Films co-chair James Gunn about the film but did not offer any information other than saying he hopes that it gets made.

Meanwhile, Keanu found it impossible to choose when asked about the favourite film of his career.

He responded: "Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! F***, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh... I've been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can't pick just one.

"But here are a few – 'River's Edge', 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure', 'Matrix' trilogy, 'The Devil's Advocate', 'A Scanner Darkly', 'My Own Private Idaho', 'Point Break', 'John Wick'."

The 'John Wick' star also revealed that he has ambitions to star in a musical but is unsure if he has the singing skills to do so.

Reeves said: "I would love to be in a musical... but I can't sing so I'm not sure anybody else would want me in a musical... but I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream..."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Three peas in a pod

Three peas in a pod

Must Watch | March 06, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 06, 2023

Tom Sizemore dead at 61

Showbiz | March 06, 2023

Funny babies

Must Watch | March 05, 2023

Ancient history

Galleries | March 05, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209879


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


208039
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210126



209999