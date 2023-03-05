Tom Sizemore dead at 61

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tom Sizemore has died after being taken off life support.



The 61-year-old actor - who starred in movies including 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Black Hawk Down' and 'Pearl Harbor' - passed away in a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, where he had been on life support since suffering a stroke and brain aneurysm on February 18.



Tom's representative Charles Lago said in a statement: "It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore, aged 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger were at his side."



Tom collapsed at his home last month and was rushed to the hospital. He never regained consciousness.



Earlier this week, Lago confirmed that his family were making an "end of life" plan after his condition failed to improve.



He said: "Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision.



"The family is now deciding end-of-life matters.



"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received.



"This has been a difficult time for them."



Tom’s collapse came as he was set to star in the indie sci-fi film ‘Impuratus’, playing a detective forced to believe in the supernatural after he hears a Civil War veteran’s spooky death bed confession.



The dad of twins, who had his children with Janelle McIntire when they were together from 2003 to 2006, had battled drug-addiction and run-ins with the law.



Tom - best known for starring as Sergeant Mike Harvath in 1999 movie ‘Saving Private Ryan’ - had previously been arrested for driving under the influence, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.



The actor, who was married to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ actress Maeve Quinian, 58, from 1996 to 1999, claimed in his 2013 memoir ‘By Some Miracle I Made it Out of There’ that he allegedly had a three-year affair with Elizabeth Hurley while she was in a relationship with ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ star Hugh Grant, 62, in the 1990s, after they apparently fell in love on the set of ‘Passenger 57’.



In 2005 - the year he had his twins - a sex tape of Tom with multiple women emerged, and two years later a six-episode TV series was shown called ‘Shooting Sizemore’, which detailed the actor’s battle with addictions to methamphetamines and heroin.



Tom's manager paid tribute to him following his death, saying: "[I am] very saddened by the loss of not only my client but a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years.



"Tom was the most sincere, kind, and generous human being I have had the pleasure of knowing."



Ex-wife Maeve said: "My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family and Tom's longtime manager Charles Lago. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom's son Jayden and Jagger."



Tom's brother Paul added he was "deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother. He was larger than life."



And, Lago added that the twins will make a statement at a later date as they come to terms with the "devastating loss of their father".