Kim Kardashian ready to date again

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian is ready to date again.



The 42-year-old mother of four - who enjoyed a nine-month relationship with comedian Pete Davidson following the breakdown of her marriage to rapper Kanye West - has asked friends to set her up, but insisted she doesn't want to date any celebrities.



A source told PEOPLE: "Kim hasn't been dating, but is ready again. She took a breather after Pete [Davidson], but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn't famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.



"Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too."



Thrice-married Kim - who has children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye — recently revealed she is open to having more kids and remarrying one day.



She said: "I am. I am [such a romantic]. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out.



"I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and see that that was okay.



"And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."



Kim was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and former NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, although she famously filed for divorce just 72 days after they wed.