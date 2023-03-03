Cameron Diaz 'is really enjoying her acting return'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Cameron Diaz is "having a blast" amid her acting return.



The 50-year-old actress has ended her acting hiatus to star in the Netflix movie 'Back In Action' and the blonde beauty has relished shooting the film with Jamie Foxx.



A source told PEOPLE: "Cameron has been filming in London for several weeks. She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited."



Cameron has Raddix, three, with her husband Benji Madden and she's been joined in the UK capital by her family.



The insider added: "Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it. They have been doing a lot of nighttime filming.



"It hasn't bothered her, because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support."



Cameron has also loved working with Jamie, 55, over recent weeks.



The source shared: "Everyone loves working with them. They are both incredibly hard working and never complain. Cameron is a sweetheart on the set. She is super chill and down to earth."



Cameron stepped back from her acting career in 2014, after she starred in an 'Annie' remake.



The actress previously claimed that she was loving her new life and the challenge of motherhood.



She said: "I’m just really having the best time ever."



The Hollywood star has focused on her various business interests over recent years, and Cameron refused to pay attention to her critics.



She explained: "I do the same thing that I’ve done my entire career as an actor: I don’t read any critics."



Cameron actually rejected millions of dollars to return to the film business before now.



And the actress insisted at the time that she was happy to be following her passion.



Asked what advice she'd give to her fans, she explained: "If it’s like a burning desire to do so, then I say go for it. Follow that feeling and let it light your way and see where it takes you."