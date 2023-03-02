MCU star Jeremy Renner exercising two months after snowplow accident

Photo: Instagram

Jeremy Renner will do "whatever it takes" to recover after his snowplow accident.



The 52-year-old actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being crushed by a snowcat on New Year's Day at his home in the Reno area of Nevada but appeared on social media this week where he was seen exercising one of his legs on a stationary bike.



He captioned the clip: "Whatever it takes"



The 'Hawkeye' star - who has nine-year-old daughter Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - then shared a snap of himself reading 'The Book of Awakening' by Mark Nepo as he noted that he was taking care of his "mental health" at the same time.



Earlier this week, Jeremy - who was hit by the 14,000-lb Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop it from running into the path of his nephew Alexander Fries over the festive period - was seen getting electric stimulation therapy on his leg as part of his recovery.



In a video on his Instagram, vibrating attachments were seen stimulating on his right leg, which he said in writing across the clip was part of an “electric stimulation workout” to build “muscle strength.”



It is thought Jeremy's full recovery may take years, but in January, he vowed to “grow stronger” from the trauma, which left him needing two surgeries to insert pins around his leg. It's said Jeremy has been "overwhelmed" by the support he's received since the accident.



A source previously said: "He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support."



Despite being released from the hospital just weeks after sustaining his injuries, a friend of Jeremy's has alleged that his condition is "much worse than anyone knows" and "almost died" when he was struck by the vehicle as he attempted to help a stranded family member whose car had broken down.



The insider said: "It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury."