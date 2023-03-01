Travis Scott ‘punched sound engineer in face and caused $12k damage in club brawl’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Scott allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face while “angry” and drunk, and caused $12,000 of damage at a New York City nightclub.



The rapper, 31, is said to gone “postal” and landed the blow after he apparently rowed with a 52-year-old engineer who is understood not to have needed medical attention while he performed with Don Toliver, who has a weekly spot at Club Nebula, in the early hours of Wednesday.



Police responded to a report of an assault at the nightspot, according to Page Six, which added: “The alleged victim did not complain of pain or have any visible injuries at the time of the report.”



Travis also allegedly damaged a video screen and speaker before he left the club, and Page Six reported Travis has not been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.



One source told the outlet: “Travis came in angry and intoxicated and progressively went postal.



“His shirt said ‘Back the f–k up.’ It’s like he was poised for battle. It was foreshadowing.”



Another insider added Travis was apparently “upset” about the quality of the sound in the club. and said the alleged “fast and furious” incident kicked off within 10 minutes of his arrival.



A third source said about how Travis allegedly approached the engineer after he turned down the volume: “Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face.”



“It caused a big commotion between Travis’ security and club security. After that Travis took the phone from one fan who was recording Don Toliver’s performance and threw the phone on the floor.”



NYPD officers arrived at the scene at 3.25am, and a spokesperson from the force told DailyMail.com there was “also a verbal dispute at that location that ended in $12,000 worth of damage to equipment”.



They added: “At this time, no warrant is issued, and the suspect is not being sought. However, that may change.



DailyMail.com added police sources say Travis punched the alleged victim with a “closed fist” to the left side of his face.



Travis, who has daughter Stormi, five, and 12-month-old son Aire with his ex- Kylie Jenner, 25, has had a string of run-ins with the law including pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in February 2018 after an incident at an Arkansas concert the year prior.



The rapper has also been charged with inciting a riot in May 2017, to which he pleaded not guilty.



And he was hit with scandal over his gig at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021 in which 10 people died after a stampede broke out that November.



Attendees and families filed 400 lawsuits against Travis, Live Nation and others involved in the event, which were combined into one civil case representing nearly 2,800 victims.



Both Travis and Live Nation denied the allegations and any wrongdoing, with a coroner confirming all victims died from compression asphyxia.