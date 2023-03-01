I feel like a lioness, says confident Shakira

Shakira has "more confidence" in herself since splitting from Gerard Pique.
The 46-year-old singer split from the former soccer star in 2022, and Shakira admits that their break-up has changed her outlook entirely.
The chart-topping star told Canal Estrellas in Mexico: "I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof.
"You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day.
"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependant on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own."
The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker feels "stronger than a lioness" since her split from Gerard, 36.
Shakira - who has Sasha, eight, and Milan, ten, with the retired soccer star - said: "Paradoxically, I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness.
"That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want.
"There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children."
Shakira and Gerard announced their split via a joint statement in June.
They said at the time: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
