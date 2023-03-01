207634
The Weeknd makes Spotify history as artist with most monthly listeners

The Weeknd has become the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

As of February 27, the global megastar set a new streaming record.

The feat comes days after Ariana Grande made her music return on The Weeknd's 'Die For You' remix.

The pop superstar - who has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' - teamed up with her friend and collaborator on the new version of his 2016 track from his album 'Starboy'.

The 29-year-old star and 33-year-old The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - first teamed up on 2014's 'Love Me Harder' from Ariana's album 'My Everything'. And in 2020, they duetted on 'Off The Table' on her LP 'Positions', while Ariana wowed on a remix of 'Save Your Tears' from his record 'After Hours'.

Ariana is currently working long hours filming the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked', in which she plays Glinda.

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer recently reassured fans she is still very much a singer and reminded them of her vocal prowess on a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from 1939 classic 'Wicked'.

After being asked by a TikTok user why she is no longer a singer, she replied: "Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."

In the video, the 'thank u next' hitmaker - who initially covered the torch song made famous by Judy Garland as a charity single in May 2017 at her One Love Manchester benefit concert after 22 of her fans were killed in a terrorist attack following her concert in the North of England - was wrapped in a pink hooded blanket in an attempt to conceal her Glinda costume and hairdo.

She captioned the post: "wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love."

