Mod Sun ‘broken’ after Avril Lavigne called off engagement

Mod Sun feels “broken” after Avril Lavigne called off their engagement.



The 35-year-old rapper – real name Derek Ryan Smith – and the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer, 38, split last week after a two-year relationship and Mod has now broken his silence to thank his loved ones for their support amid his heartbreak and shock.



He said on his Instagram account on Tuesday (28.02.23): “In 1 week my entire life completely changed. I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”



He signed off the line with a broken heart emoji before adding: “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.



“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”



He broke his silence over the end of his romance with Avril after her representatives confirmed their engagement was over.



A representative for Mod then said: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.”



They also insisted at the time Mod would be continuing with his tour, adding: “The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour.”



Mod and Avril’s romance had been on the rocks for months, according to TMZ, and the pair had previously broken up before reuniting.



Sources have insisted the split has nothing to do with cheating.



The news their engagement was off made headlines less than two days after Avril sparked rumours that she was dating rapper Tyga, 33, when they were spotted hugging as they left a Nobu in Malibu, California.



Mod and Avril got engaged in Paris in March 2022 after dating for more than a year, with the singer saying online after accepting the rapper’s proposal: “Yes! I love you forever.”



Mod responded: “Love u so much! Forever n ever my angel.”