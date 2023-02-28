Queen star Brian May reveals talks for a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Queen rocker Brian May has been in talks about making a sequel to biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.



The 2018 film starred Rami Malek as the band's flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as Brian, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, and it told the story of Freddie’s early life through to the creation of Queen and their meteoric rise to success, strained relationships within the band and it culminated with their legendary performance at the 1985 benefit show 'Live Aid' held at Wembley Stadium.



The movie was a critical and box office success and Rami's incredible performance as Freddie earned him a Best Actor Oscar with the movie also winning a slew of awards.



Brian, 75, has spilled that there have been discussions about making a second film which continues the Queen story, and the 'We Are The Champions' rocker would love to work with the cast again.



In an interview with the Daily Star newspaper, he said: "We’ve been talking about it. I felt proud of it and the people who played us were just phenomenal.



"It’s so tempting to do the sequel – it would be worth it just to work with those boys again.



"'Bohemian Rhapsody' climaxed in 'Live Aid' and I suppose implicitly Freddie starting to deal with his AIDS, but an awful lot happened between the end of the film to the end of the glory days of Queen."



Brian is very proud of the movie because it was his and drummer Roger's way of paying tribute to Freddie - who died from an AIDS related illness in November 1991 at the age of 45.



He added: "I loved the fact we were able to do it for Freddie. That really means a lot and I felt we did it in the right way, and in the right spirit.



“Of course we were represented in the movie because we were a group, but it was really all about Freddie, and I think we did him good."