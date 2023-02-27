Bill Murray and Rooney Mara stranded outside SAG Awards

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy got stuck outside the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night due to fire safety checks.



The actors were among the stars who were forced to wait outside the ballroom in Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza hotel along with hundreds of guests while the Fire Marshal carried out some investigations ahead of the glitzy ceremony.



Video footage of the hold-up was posted on Twitter by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote: "Total chaos at the SAG Awards as Claire Foy and Rooney Mara are not being allowed inside the ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel - they’re told they need to wait for the Fire Marshal to let them and hundreds of other guests inside."



The footage showed Mara, Foy and Murray among the crowd milling around as they all waited to be let in. The writer added: "The Fire Marshal is not letting movie stars inside the #SAGAwards. Even Bill Murray has to wait. This is madness!"



No further details about the hold-up were given but New York Post column PageSix reports the issue was resolved by 5pm local time and the guests were allowed into the ballroom without any further hitches.



Both Foy and Mara were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for their roles in 'Women Talking' but they lost out to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.



Other winners included Michelle Yeoh who took home the prize for Female actor in a leading role for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and Brendan Fraser who won the male equivalent for his drama 'The Whale'.