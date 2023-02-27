'God decides': Nick Cannon discusses if he'll have more children after fathering 12

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nick Cannon has declared "God [will] decide" when he's finished fathering children.



The 42-year-old star has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, seven, Powerful Queen, two, and four-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 19-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and three-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, six months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, four months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer, and though he thinks he's done having babies, he won't rule out more kids completely.



Asked if he is done having babies, Nick told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Yeah, yeah, yeah.



"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in.



"But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."



The 'Masked Singer' host insisted having so many children is a "blessing" and he hopes his privileged position can help them all achieve whatever dreams they want to fulfill in the future.



He said: "It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up].



"If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability.



Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."



When it comes to balancing the needs of his children, Nick thinks "energy management" is essential.



He said: "Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management.



"Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling.



"As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling."