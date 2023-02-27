Simon Cowell hopes to revive The X Factor

Simon Cowell would love to revive 'The X Factor'.
The 63-year-old music mogul helped to unearth some of the biggest names in modern music through the TV franchise, including One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony, and Simon has revealed that he'd happily revive the format.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When I did 'Idol', it was with the rationale there has to be a number of people who are brilliant who can't get record deals.
"Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, it was absolutely worthwhile. And it's the same with 'X Factor'. It was Harry Styles, One Direction, Camila [Cabello], Fifth Harmony. I mean, we found so many great people.
"I think with so many people trying to get record deals at the moment, I would argue there's probably more of a need for a show like this again, so for that reason I would do it."
Recent speculation has suggested that NBC could look to lead a revival of 'The X Factor'.
Simon would love to see the show return to TV screens in the U.S.
He said: "If I had to choose between England and America, I would do it here, 100 per cent."
Meanwhile, Simon previously claimed that his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle.
The outspoken star has Eric, nine, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession.
He said: "Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work - I was obsessed with it.
"I got to that point where everything was about, ‘If you’re not rating against this then you’re a failure’ and I stopped enjoying what I was doing and I was miserable the whole time.
"I was obsessed with beating the competition. I took it to a ridiculous level and I would get really down about that stuff, to the point I was depressed."
