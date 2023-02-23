209502
Pink's daughter will have a job on tour

Pink's kid to work on tour

BANG Showbiz

Pink's 11-year-old daughter will have a job on her upcoming tour.

The 43-year-old pop star - who has Willow and Jameson, six, with her husband Carey Hart - has revealed that her daughter will support her while she's on tour.

She shared: "Willow has a job on tour. We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state."

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' hitmaker joked that she'll have to improve her daughter's negotiation skills.

Pink - who begins her tour in the UK in June - told 'TODAY': "I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math'."

Meanwhile, Pink recently confessed to feeling "giddy" ahead of her album release.

The chart-topping star released 'Trustfall', her ninth studio album, last week, and Pink admitted to feeling anxious about it.

Asked if she was feeling nervous, Pink said at the time: "I do because I care.

"This one especially - I haven’t been this giddy about it in awhile. I feel, because of the time we were able to take to curate this, I feel like I made a real body of work. No throwaway songs whatsoever. Not that I don’t feel great about other albums.

"I guess the maturity and experience and also what’s been going on the last three years, it’s been an insane rollercoaster."

Pink added that she feels very "proud" of her new record.

Asked if 'Trustfall' is her most personal album to date, she replied: "They’re all personal, but I feel very proud. I feel very settled - and anxious!"

