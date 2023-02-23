207746
Ines de Ramon said to be 'smitten' with Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon is "incredibly smitten" with Brad Pitt.

The 29-year-old beauty and Brad, 59, have "connected over their shared interests" over recent months, and the celebrity duo are said to be very happy together.

A source said: "Brad and Ines are enjoying their relationship and taking things day by day.

"Brad is a romantic and a true gentleman. He goes out of his way to make Ines feel special. Brad and Ines have connected over their shared interests and experiences.

"Ines is Brad's type, and she is incredibly smitten with him. Her friends are very happy for her."

Brad - who was previously married to Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie - is now keen to "live in the moment".

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Brad has a lot of regrets about his past, but he is doing his best to move forward and live in the moment. He is happy right now."

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Brad's latest romance is "quite serious".

The actor started dating Ines back in November, and the duo are said to have bonded over their respective divorces.

The source explained: "They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious."

Ines is still navigating her split from Paul Wesley, while Brad loves that their romance is drama-free.

The insider added: "Brad's relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines. She is zero drama and very lowkey."

Brad and Ines have made a concerted effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. But the Hollywood star doesn't care what Paul thinks about their romance.

The source said: "Brad does not care what Paul thinks of him, nor what Paul thinks of him dating Ines.

"Even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping it on the DL."

