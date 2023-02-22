209502
Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced

Nipsey's killer sentenced

BANG Showbiz

Nipsey Hussle's killer has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The 'Last Timme That I Checc'd' rapper was killed outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019 and on Wednesday (22.02.23), Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke delivered Eric Holder Jr.'s punishment.

The Crips gang member - who was found guilty of first-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm, and two charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter last July - was given 25 years to life for killing Nipsey, plus an additional 25 years to life sentencing enhancement because he had used a gun.

Holder was also sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison for shooting 56 year-old Kerry Latham and Sharmi Villnueva, 44, during the fatal attack on the rapper, who was 33 when he was killed.

Nipsey, passed away from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, with authorities saying at the time of his death that a man had approached the rapper and two others, fired "numerous" shots.

Branding the musician’s killing “premeditated and deliberate” murder, prosecutor John McKinney added he had been “shot from the bottom of his feet to the top of his head”.

He said the attack was launched after the rapper accusing fellow gang-member Holder of being a “snitch”.

Just before firing, he added Holder told Nipsey: “You’re through,” and when the first shot hit him, the Grammy-winning rapper is said to have shouted: “You got me.”

In his opening statement, Holder’s defense attorney Aaron Jansen admitted his client shot the rapper - whose real name was Airmiess Joseph Asghedom - telling the judge and jury: “Eric Holder shot and killed Nipsey Hussle.”

But he said it was a crime committed “in the heat of passion.”

Holder grew up in a tough area of south Los Angeles where he and his victim were recruited by the Rollin’ 60s gang, also known as the Neighbourhood Crips.

