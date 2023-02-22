209177
204006
Entertainment  

Bruce Willis' family want him to live 'as full a life as possible'

A 'full life' for Willis

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 412671

Bruce Willis' family are determined to "keep him active."

The 67-year-old actor was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and his family - which includes wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore - are all trying to ensure that he lives "as full a life as possible".

A source said: "The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised."

The Hollywood star has Mabel, ten, and Evelyn, eight, with Emma, as well as Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Demi.

Emma is particularly determined that her kids will have great memories of their dad.

The insider told People magazine: "The family are all closer than ever. She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him."

Bruce's family revealed news of his dementia diagnosis earlier this month.

They said in a statement: "As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Avril Lavigne's ex Mod Sun 'blindsided' by split

Avril Lavigne's ex Mod Sun 'blindsided' by split

Showbiz | February 22, 2023

Not coming out until dinner time

Must Watch | February 22, 2023

Come on in!

Must Watch | February 22, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 22, 2023

Madonna reveals new look

Showbiz | February 22, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208667


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208560



208534
207868