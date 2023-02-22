Bruce Willis' family want him to live 'as full a life as possible'

Bruce Willis' family are determined to "keep him active."
The 67-year-old actor was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and his family - which includes wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore - are all trying to ensure that he lives "as full a life as possible".
A source said: "The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised."
The Hollywood star has Mabel, ten, and Evelyn, eight, with Emma, as well as Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Demi.
Emma is particularly determined that her kids will have great memories of their dad.
The insider told People magazine: "The family are all closer than ever. She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him."
Bruce's family revealed news of his dementia diagnosis earlier this month.
They said in a statement: "As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
