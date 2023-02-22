Kristin Cavallari is too busy for a relationship.
The 36-year-old TV star - who was married to Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2020 - has had several romantic connections over recent years, but Kristin insists she's simply too busy to find love.
The blonde beauty - who has Camden, ten, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, seven, with her ex-husband - said: "I sit here and I think I want a relationship, but really I’m like, 'I don’t have the time'.
"I wanna just be mom and then, you know, work-wise my schedule is pretty busy until May, and then I’ll have a bit more free time, but I just need to hunker down right now and focus on me. And not to say that I’m not, you know, dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever, but anything serious...? I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine."
Kristin has been approached by "a lot of married men" over recent times. However, she isn't in a rush to find love.
Speaking on the 'Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson' podcast, she added: "Clearly, I'm not ready for a relationship because I'm attracting all of these unavailable men."
Meanwhile, Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement in April 2020.
The former couple said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
I'm too busy for a relationship, says Kristin Cavallari
Cavallari too busy for love
Kristin Cavallari is too busy for a relationship.
More Entertainment News
- Chief's artifacts returnedOntario - 9:06 am
- Stellantis earnings riseBusiness - 9:05 am
- Chinese surveillance haltedCanadian Arctic - 9:00 am
- 'Red Dress Alert' urgedCanada - 8:58 am
- Will others follow Netflix?Business - 8:57 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]