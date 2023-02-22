Adele playing through pain during Vegas residency: 'I've got bad sciatica and my disc has worn away'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Adele has been playing through the pain during her Las Vegas residency after a disc in her back has "worn away."



The 34-year-old singer told a Sin City crowd how her L5 vertebra - the final section of the lumbar spine, injury to which can cause numbness and weakness in the legs - has disintegrated and she has "really bad sciatica" in her left leg.



Speaking at her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she asked her audience: "Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees?



"I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f****** there anymore. It’s worn away."



Adele burst into tears last month after seeing a man with a picture of his late wife on his phone in the crowd at one of her concerts.



The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker grew more and more emotional as she walked through the audience at her Las Vegas residency show on January 27.



And after seeing the picture close-up, Adele attempted to continue with her performance of 'Someone Like You', before struggling to hold back her tears as she dedicated the tear-jerking ballad to the man.



She said: "When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see.



"Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening.



"There was a man, he's just there, holding his phone up. I think that's his wife on the phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me.



"I'm so sorry for your loss, and I didn't realise what you were showing me until I was over here.



"I see these little pockets of people's lives as I walk through and it's so beautiful."



In December, Adele told the crowd she had therapy "five times a day" when she split from her husband.



The 'Hello' hitmaker - whose marriage to Simon Konecki ended in 2019 - told fans she was seeing a counsellor again because she stopped "holding [herself] accountable" and wanted to be on top form for her residency.



She said: “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start.



“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.



“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.



“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."