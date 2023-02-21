Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship is 'quite serious'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon is "quite serious."



The 59-year-old actor started dating Ines, 29, back in November, and the duo are said to have bonded over their respective divorces.



A source told DailyMail.com: "They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious."



Ines is still navigating her split from Paul Wesley, while Brad - who was previously married to Angelina Jolie - loves that their romance is drama-free.



The insider added: "Brad's relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines. She is zero drama and very low key."



Brad and Ines have made a concerted effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight over recent months.



But the Hollywood star doesn't care what Paul thinks about their romance.



The source said: "Brad does not care what Paul thinks of him, nor what Paul thinks of him dating Ines.



"Even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping it on the DL."



Paul filed for a divorce from Ines earlier this month.



The actor submitted paperwork to officially end their three-year union, citing "irreconcilable differences."



According to the documents, the exact date of the split is still to be legally determined.



The couple's assets will be disposed of at trial or by stipulation.



The former 'Vampire Diaries' star - who filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court under his real surname Wasilewski - did not requested spousal support.



The couple announced their "mutual" decision to separate in September.



A spokesperson said at the time: "They have separated. The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."