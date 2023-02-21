209380
Adele and Ed Sheeran unable to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert

Can't perform for the king

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 412497

Adele and Ed Sheeran are reportedly unable to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker, 34, has apparently turned down the invitation, and ‘The A-Team’ singer Ed, 32, is said to have a gig in America that will make it “difficult” for him to perform at the May 7 gig in Windsor Castle.

Adele has nothing publicly scheduled for May 7, or after March 25 when her Las Vegas residency is set to end, but The Sun reported on Sunday she is apparently “locked in to other commitments that will prevent her from attending”.

The Mail on Sunday said sources close to Ed say organisers of the show have been told he is busy and unable to play at the Windsor Castle event on May 7 – the day after the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

A source the publication said was involved with planning the show said: “The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert.

“There is a team set up to get the talent signed up but they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame.”

Ed is scheduled to appear at a show in Texas the day before the Coronation show, and insiders told the Mail on Sunday that even though it would make it “difficult for him to get to the Windsor show” he could still “make the nine-hour journey in time by private jet”.

Ed closed the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022 with his hit ‘Perfect’, which was chosen as a tribute to the then monarch and her late husband Prince Philip.

King Charles, 74, is said to want Harry Styles, 29, to play the show, while Lionel Richie, 73, is close to agreeing, as are the Spice Girls.

