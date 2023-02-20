Michael Buble admits he'd rather kids didn't follow him into showbiz

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Michael Buble admitted it wouldn't be his "first choice" for his children to follow in his footsteps.



The 47-year-old singer - who has Noah, nine, Elias, seven, Vida, four, and Cielo, six months, with wife Luisana Lopilato - would support his kids if they wanted to pursue musical careers and is aware of how so many people grow up to show more similarities with their parents.



Asked if he would be happy for Noah to follow in his footsteps after he helped write part of the melody for Michael's song 'Higher', the Canadian crooner told Germany's Gala magazine: "It wouldn't be my first choice, but if it fulfills him - sure.



"It's scary how much you start to resemble your parents anyway.



"My father has been making the same bad jokes for 25 years, for example towards waiters in restaurants. And what can I say: Now I'm making these jokes too. You are now 47."



Meanwhile, Michael and Luisana have decided to stop buying gifts for their children unless it is a special occasion because their brood had so much "stuff", they couldn't "appreciate" what they had.



He said: "I've stopped since Christmas. That's when we realised that we were buying our children too much stuff that they couldn't appreciate. Now there's only something for birthdays and holidays."



But the 'Haven't Met You Yet' singer won't stop buying gifts for his wife.



Asked if the rule also applied to buying presents for his wife, he laughed: "No! I have to go shopping for her – most recently in Milan. Luckily I know what she likes. If a shoe is particularly ugly, with feathers and a purple stone - then I know she's going to love it."



Michael has altered his schedule to be around as much as possible for his family, and when he's home away from work, the kids get his full attention.



He said: "Of course I miss them a lot, but everyone has to work. And compared to friends of mine who are real estate agents or dentists, I see my children more often.



"Other fathers drive to work in the morning and maybe read a bedtime story in the evening – that's it. When I'm home, every day is a daddy day.



"I I realised that I'm unhappy without my family. So I started cutting the tours into chunks – three weeks on tour, two weeks off. It drives my manager crazy."