Santa Fe prosecutors drop charge against Alec Baldwin

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Prosecutors have dropped a gun enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin.



The Hollywood star was previously prosecuted in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed when a prop gun went off on the set of 'Rust' in October 2021.



But the gun enhancement charge has now been dropped, meaning he may not spend any time in prison, even if he's convicted of an involuntary manslaughter charge.



It's been confirmed to DailyMail.com that the charge was dropped on Friday (17.02.23).



A lawyer working on behalf of Baldwin, 64, previously filed a motion to have the charge thrown out, arguing that it did not apply to the actor.



At the time, the law stated that the person who used the gun needed to have "brandished" it, meaning they held it with an intent to intimidate or injure another person.



In a statement, Santa Fe District Attorney said: "In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' film set.



"The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."



Meanwhile, Baldwin previously vowed to "fight" his involuntary manslaughter charge.



His attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement: "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."