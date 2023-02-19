Richard Gere’s wife says he’s on mend after being stricken with pneumonia

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Richard Gere’s wife says he is on the mend after he was hospitalised with a bout of pneumonia.



The 73-year-old ‘American Gigolo’ actor was celebrating his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday at their holiday home in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, but their celebrations were put on hold after he was admitted to the local hospital.



Alejandra told fans on Sunday (19.02.23) he is now in recovery and feeling better.



She posted on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Richard walking hand in hand with one of their sons: “I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worried messages, he is recovering... he is feeling much better today!



“The worst has already passed! Thank you all for your sweet messages we really appreciate them! #thankyou.”



TMZ reported Richard was suffering with a cough before his holiday with Alejandra, but it got so bad on the trip that he was forced to seek medical help.



The pair tied the knot in a secret civil ceremony in 2018, after almost three years of dating, and have two children together, who were with them on the break.



Alejandra also revealed on Instagram the whole family had been sick, but did not specify their illnesses.



She said: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love. I give it all back to you!”



Richard, who was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and actress Carey Lowell, 62, has two boys with Alejandra as well as 22-year-old son who he had with Carey, while Alejandra has son Albert, nine, from a previous marriage.



The actor has said about settling down for the third time: “I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought.”



Alejandra has said about their relationship: “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”