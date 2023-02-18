Pink supports Madonna over 'misogyny' claim

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Pink thinks Madonna was right to complain about "ageism and misogyny".



The 64-year-old pop icon was subjected to criticism and ridicule over her seemingly-altered appearance at the Grammy Awards, and Pink thinks she was perfectly entitled to voice her frustrations.



The 43-year-old singer told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's No Filter showbiz column: "It’s unfair, it’s always unfair, and it’s ageism. The attitude is no longer that person has been amazing for so long, it’s all about bashing them and I hate it.



"Let’s just give the people the respect they deserve and have earned, and be a bit nicer. Can we all be a bit nicer? I want to be nicer, to myself and others.



"When a person walks out, the first thing I think is not: ‘Holy s*** did you see their face?’ I don’t think like that. I think: ‘Holy s***, that person has been amazing for so long."



Pink made the comments after Madonna claimed that she's being "punished" for her "strong-willed" ways.



Sharing a selection of pictures from the Grammys, Madonna recently wrote on Instagram: "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.



"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys- a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! [heart emoji]



"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!



"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.



"A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. (sic)"