Chris Brown goes nuclear over Rihanna attack: ‘Kiss my whole entire a** if you still hate me’

Chris Brown has declared critics who still “hate” him for attacking Rihanna can kiss his “whole entire a**”.



The ‘Run It!’ rapper, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating up his singer ex-girlfriend before the 2009 Grammys, but has now appeared to back a string of artists who have been accused of abuse in a foul-mouthed tirade on social media on Friday (17.02.23), in which he also ranted about people still pushing a “narrative” about his assault on Rihanna.



He raged in a mainly all-caps rant on Instagram, in which he also referenced rapper Blueface’s fight-filled relationship with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock: “Im f****** 33! Im tired of yall running wit this narrative .. you weird a** n***** are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f*** out of each other in front of the world.



“But thats OK? It’s entertainment? All yall can suck my d*** disrespectfully.”



He said his attack on Rihanna was a “mistake” he made aged 17, then pondered where “cancel culture” was when it came to “white artists” who “date underage women” or “beat the f*** out of their wives”, adding: “Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!”



Chris then posted a series of photos of white male and female actors and performers who have been accused of or charged with abuse, including Mel Gibson, Ozzy Osbourne and Tommy Lee, and signed off: “I got time today.”



Chris’ actress ex Karrueche Tran, 34, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 after he allegedly became aggressive toward her when she would not return money and gifts he gave her during their relationship.



His rant came after fans of Rihanna, 34, hit out at him for appearing to congratulate her on her half time Super Bowl performance, where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child, by commenting: “GO GIRL” on social media.



Days later, singer Chloë Bailey, 24, came under fire after she announced a new single called ‘How Does It Feel’ that featured Chris given his history of abuse.