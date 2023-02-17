208953
205821
Entertainment  

Ryan Reynolds won't share details about new baby

Not telling on new baby

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 412018

Ryan Reynolds "ain't telling" the sex of his new baby.

The 'Deadpool' actor's wife Blake Lively revealed on Sunday that their fourth child - a sibling for daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty - had been born via an Instagram post showing her baby bump had gone, and the 46-year-old actor insisted the pair have no plans to make a formal announcement about the tot's birth.

Asked if they had had a boy or a girl, he told CNBC's 'Power Lunch: "I ain't telling. This ain't a birth announcement.

"We didn't make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does after that."

But the 'Free Guy' actor confirmed his family were all "doing fantastic" since the baby was born.

He said: "We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

However, Ryan joked things were also rather chaotic in their home.

Speaking via video link, he quipped: "It's a zoo over here.

"This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Blake revealed over the weekend she had given birth.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star simply shared an image on Instagram which showed her without a baby bump and captioned the post: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy."

Ryan recently praised his family for giving him "more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

Speaking as he accepted the Icon prize at the People's Choice awards, he said: "Blake and my girls, you are quite literally – you’re my heart. You’re my hope, you’re my happiness.

“I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Music | February 14, 2023

Pool gets a refresh

Must Watch | February 17, 2023

Nap time

Must Watch | February 17, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- February 17, 2023

Daily Dose | February 17, 2023

Paris Hilton feels like 'life is picture perfect'

Showbiz | February 17, 2023


206377
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
197037


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208518



208601