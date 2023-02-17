Ryan Reynolds won't share details about new baby

Ryan Reynolds "ain't telling" the sex of his new baby.
The 'Deadpool' actor's wife Blake Lively revealed on Sunday that their fourth child - a sibling for daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty - had been born via an Instagram post showing her baby bump had gone, and the 46-year-old actor insisted the pair have no plans to make a formal announcement about the tot's birth.
Asked if they had had a boy or a girl, he told CNBC's 'Power Lunch: "I ain't telling. This ain't a birth announcement.
"We didn't make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does after that."
But the 'Free Guy' actor confirmed his family were all "doing fantastic" since the baby was born.
He said: "We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."
However, Ryan joked things were also rather chaotic in their home.
Speaking via video link, he quipped: "It's a zoo over here.
"This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."
Blake revealed over the weekend she had given birth.
The former 'Gossip Girl' star simply shared an image on Instagram which showed her without a baby bump and captioned the post: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy."
Ryan recently praised his family for giving him "more strength than any man could possibly deserve."
Speaking as he accepted the Icon prize at the People's Choice awards, he said: "Blake and my girls, you are quite literally – you’re my heart. You’re my hope, you’re my happiness.
“I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”
Ryan Reynolds "ain't telling" the sex of his new baby.
