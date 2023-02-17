'Dumb and stupid' Prince Harry and wife Meghan mocked on South Park

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mocked as "dumb and stupid" in the latest episode of 'South Park'.



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were not named in the cartoon, which was titled 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour' but the couple - who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 - bear a strong resemblence to central characters The Prince and Princess of Canada, who simultaneously requested privacy while drawing attention to themselves.



The episode began with the news that the Queen of Canada had died, with the pair arriving for her funeral and being booed by other royals for their attitude towards the monarchy - with one even farting on the Princess of Canada's face.



Another scene showed the couple boarding their private jet for a global 'We Want Privacy' tour, taking in countries including Australia, India, and France as the pair chanted about their dream of being left alone.



Later in the episode, the couple - who eventually move to South Park in their quest for a normal life - appear on 'Good Morning Canada' and hold up signs, with the prince's saying "We want privacy" and the princess holding one carrying the slogan "Stop looking at us".



Asked if he hates journalists, the prince agrees but the couple then storm off the show when the host points out his royal guest is also a journalist because of his new book 'Waaagh' , which has a very similar cover to that of Harry's memoir 'Spare'.



The couple eventually move to South Park in their quest for a normal life, infuriating locals, in particular their new neighbour Kyle.



The youngster moans: "They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book."



And while the group's classmates sit discussing the "prince and his wife" in the school dining hall, he ranted: "It‘s seriously driving me crazy.



“I‘m sick of hearing about them. But I can’t get away from them, they’re everywhere. In my f****** face."



Stan replied: "Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."