David Guetta: I'm sure the future of music is in AI

David Guetta believes "the future of music is in AI."



The 'I'm Good (Blue)' hitmaker has predicted that Artificial Intelligence will become the "new technology" used by artists to create new sounds after he deep-faked Eminem's voice using AI during a live DJ set.



He said: “I’m sure the future of music is in AI. For sure.



“There’s no doubt. But as a tool.”



He continued: “Nothing is going to replace taste. What defines an artist is, you have a certain taste, you have a certain type of emotion you want to express, and you’re going to use all the modern instruments to do that.”



On tech or instruments establishing genres, David added to the BBC: “Probably there would be no rock ‘n’ roll if there was no electric guitar.



"There would be no acid house without the Roland TB-303 [bass synthesiser] or the Roland TR-909 drum machine. There would be no hip-hop without the sampler.



“I think really AI might define new musical styles. I believe that every new music style comes from a new technology.”



The French superstar was just crowed Producer of the Year at the BRIT Awards.



David said: “I am very honoured to receive ‘Producer of the Year’. I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture. The UK music scene is full of world-class artists and producers so to be recognised like this means a lot to me. Thank you so much!”



Over the years, the 'Titanium' hitmaker has produced hits for the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, to name a few.



Meanwhile, David recently admitted he is "insulted" by the way people think DJing is an easy job.



The 'When Love Takes Over' hitmaker - who has son Tim, 19, and daughter Angie, 15, with ex-wife Cathy - admitted even his own kids don't realize how hard he works.



He said: "My kids joke, if they want to buy something, 'Come on Dad you just have to raise your hands for five minutes and you can pay for that'.



"I'm like, 'Oh my God you guys are so insulting. You don't know everything that goes behind getting paid.'



"People think, 'This guy is just having fun putting his hands in the air and people are singing his song'. They don't know I just release one record out of a hundred because my hard drive is full of s*** records!"



Guetta, 55, doesn't want youngsters wanting to follow in his footsteps getting tricked into thinking life as a DJ is what they see online.



He explained: "People need to understand most of what we see on social media is fake - people are lying. They show up in a car that's a rental, show a plane that's not theirs.



"All the girls you see [with them] have never paid for a ticket in their life. That life doesn't exist.



"If you're an ordinary person, you're gonna feel, 'I'm a piece of s***, a loser'. We can't have society where 99 per cent of the people feel like they suck."