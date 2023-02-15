208063
Entertainment  

Camila Cabello splits from Austin Kevitch

Cabello, Kevitch split

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 411758

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch have split.

The 25-year-old pop star and Austin, 31, have called time on their romance after less than eight months of dating.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Camila and Austin broke up."

The insider explained that the break-up was confirmed on Lox Club, Austin's exclusive dating platform.

The source said: "It was announced in a Lox Club newsletter that Austin is single again."

Camila - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - and Austin simply found it impossible to balance their romance with their busy work schedules.

The former couple - who were first spotted together in June - also remain on friendly terms.

The insider added: "There’s no bad blood between them and they’re both just very busy in their careers. It became difficult to balance that and their relationship."

Camila's romance with Austin was her first since her relationship with Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes ended.

Cabello and Mendes, 24, confirmed their break-up via a joint statement in November 2021.

They said at the time: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever [heart emoji] We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Music | February 14, 2023

Weird food

Galleries | February 15, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement

Showbiz | February 15, 2023

Teamwork makes the dreamwork

Must Watch | February 15, 2023

Lazy dog

Must Watch | February 15, 2023


207411
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
191675


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


208559
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208234



208601
205427