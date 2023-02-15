Camila Cabello splits from Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch have split.
The 25-year-old pop star and Austin, 31, have called time on their romance after less than eight months of dating.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Camila and Austin broke up."
The insider explained that the break-up was confirmed on Lox Club, Austin's exclusive dating platform.
The source said: "It was announced in a Lox Club newsletter that Austin is single again."
Camila - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - and Austin simply found it impossible to balance their romance with their busy work schedules.
The former couple - who were first spotted together in June - also remain on friendly terms.
The insider added: "There’s no bad blood between them and they’re both just very busy in their careers. It became difficult to balance that and their relationship."
Camila's romance with Austin was her first since her relationship with Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes ended.
Cabello and Mendes, 24, confirmed their break-up via a joint statement in November 2021.
They said at the time: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever [heart emoji] We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"
