208063
208857
Entertainment  

Rihanna 'surprised' by her pregnancy

'Surprised' by pregnancy

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 411587

Rihanna's pregnancy "came sooner than expected."

The 34-year-old singer displayed her growing baby bump during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and Rihanna - who gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May - has been "surprised" that her pregnancy happened so fast.

A source said: "They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!"

Rihanna and ASAP, 34, are both "thrilled" to be expanding their family.

The insider told Us Weekly: "Rihanna and ASAP are so thrilled to be parents again. They love their family and are so happy to be adding another member."

Rihanna remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy before her halftime show at the Super Bowl.

However, the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker admitted she was pinching herself ahead of her performance.

She recently shared: "Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl - I'm still pinching myself, really. I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

Rihanna received her first-ever Oscar nomination for 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

But the chart-topping star - who turns 35 on February 20 - insisted she was firmly focused on the Super Bowl.

Rihanna - who has been dating ASAP since 2020 - said: "Sunday, now that's the one. I've been so focused on the Super Bowl I totally forgot that my birthday's coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day."

Rihanna also discussed her approach to the Super Bowl, revealing that she'd been through "about 39 versions of the setlist".

She said: "You're trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it's difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that's gonna be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Music | February 14, 2023

Bus buddy

Must Watch | February 15, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 15, 2023

Dita Von Teese feels 'better than ever'

Showbiz | February 15, 2023

Valentine's Day

Galleries | February 14, 2023


202006
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208080


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


208265
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208266



208522