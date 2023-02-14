NYPD Blue star Austin Majors dies aged 27

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'NYPD Blue' actor Austin Majors has died aged 27.



The former child star - who was best known for playing Theo Sipowicz in the TV series - passed away on Feb. 11.



Austin's family described the late actor as "an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being" following his death.



They said in a statement: "Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career.



"From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy."



Austin's cause of death is yet to be confirmed.



As well as portraying Theo, the son of Dennis Franz's character Detective Andy Sipowicz, Austin also appeared in 'How I Met Your Mother', 'Desperate Housewives', 'American Dad!', and 'ER'.



His family told TMZ: "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.



"Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause', and backpacking together.



"Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”



In September 2020, Austin revealed he had been a member of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) since 2000.



He wrote on Instagram: "Woah! Just paid dues and realized I've been a member of SAG for 2 decades (now @sagaftra). What a beautiful ride it has been. I never dreamed I'd still be alive this many years later... let alone what this would effect. My first union job was a commercial for @bountypapertowels , the quicker picker upper! haha) I'm proud/shocked by this seeming time-warp and somehow it still feels like the trip is just begining :) Keep it 100 fam."



In 2002, Austin clinched the Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) - Young Actor Age Ten or Under prize at the Young Artist Awards for his role in 'NYPD Blue'.