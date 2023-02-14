Rihanna studied Beyonce's half-time shows before Super Bowl

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rihanna studied Beyoncé's half-time shows before her Super Bowl performance.



The 'Umbrella' singer took to the stage to provide entertainment during the Kansas City Chiefs' clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, 10 years after Beyoncé performed at the 2013 event in New Orleans and seven years after her performance with Coldplay at Super Bowl 50 in California – and Rihanna has admitted she rewatched both sets while preparing her show.



Speaking on 'The Process With Nate Burleson' podcast, Rihanna said: "I watched Beyonce's halftime performances a couple of times."



Rihanna went on to say of the singer: "(She) is a beast and a whole other level" before adding she watched Beyoncé's shows "just to be inspired, really."



During Beyoncé's first Super Bowl show, she was famously joined on stage by her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.



She was back on stage at the event three years later for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California which was headline by Coldplay and featured performances from both Beyonce and Bruno Mars.



During Rihanna's show on Sunday, she stunned the world by showing off her baby bump and confirming she's expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.



The show marked her first performance since becoming mum to a son in May 2022 and speaking before the event, Rihanna admitted she struggled to decide on a set list.



During a pre-Super Bowl press conference, she explained: "That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximise 13 minutes, but also celebrate... you’re going to see on Sunday, just from the time it starts, it just never ends, until it’s like the very last second. There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and a huge part of the reason why this show is going to be as incredible as it is. I couldn’t have done it without them."