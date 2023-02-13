S Club 7 reunite for an 11-date tour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

S Club 7 are returning for an arena tour.



All seven members of the pop group - which includes Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina - are reuniting to celebrate their 25-year legacy in the music business.



Speaking about their comeback, the band said: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again.



"We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!



"Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!"



The band will embark an 11-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland,starting in Liverpool on October 13 and finishing in London on October 28.



S Club are set to perform some of their best-known pop hits, including 'Bring It All Back', 'Never Had a Dream Come True', 'Don't Stop Movin', and 'Have You Ever'.



The chart-topping group - which was created in 1998 by the former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller - also starred in two hit TV series, 'Miami 7' and 'L.A. 7'.



Tickets for the tour - which has been named S Club 7 Reunited - will go on sale on Friday (17.02.23), via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Meanwhile, Irish fans can get their tickets via www.ticketmaster.ie.







Tour dates:







Liverpool, M and S Bank Arena - October 13



Sheffield, Utilita Arena - October 14



Dublin, 3Arena - October 16



Glasgow, OVO Hydro - October 18



Newcastle, Utilita Arena - October 19



Leeds, First Direct Arena - October 20



Manchester, AO Arena - October 21



Cardiff, International Arena - October 23



Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - October 24



Birmingham, Utilita Arena - October 26



London, The O2 - October 28