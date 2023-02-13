208664
Entertainment  

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary in Super Bowl ad

100 years of Disney

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 411202

Disney celebrated its 100th anniversary by unveiling a special ad during the Super Bowl.

The 'Disney100 - Special Look' commercial debuted during the TV broadcast of Sunday night's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and it featured scenes from some of the company's best-loved films including 'Frozen', 'Mary Poppins', 'Peter Pan' and 'The Lion King' as well as the 'Star Wars' and Marvel movie franchises.

The spot also featured footage from the Disney theme parks as well as videos made by fans and words from founder Walt Disney as the company marks its 100 years.

Disney is planning celebrations throughout 2023 to mark the milestone including 'Disney100: The Concert' which will tour Europe performing some of Disney's most famous musical works from films such as 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Mary Poppins' to songs from the Pixar, 'Star Wars' and Marvel universes.

Fans will also be able to attend 'Disney100: The Exhibition' - a showcase of artworks, artifacts, costumes and props from Disney history - which runs in the US from February with European dates running from March and a UK leg slated for autumn.

Other special experiences taking place during the year include 'Wonder of Friendship – The Experience' - which is described as a "multi-sensory experience targeted at Gen Zs and Young Adults to celebrate the Wonder of Friendship."

It will open in London and include experiences and installations set across four rooms based around 'Alice in Wonderland', 'Lilo and Stitch', 'The Lion King' and 'Mickey and Friends'. It will run from May to October 2023 across countries including the UK, France, Germany and Spain.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Daily Dose

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 13, 2023

Who's the problem?

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

Hilarious animals

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

John Legend is hands-on dad

Showbiz | February 13, 2023

Celebs then and now

Galleries | February 12, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
206290


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


208001
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada