201442
208546
Entertainment  

Pink looking into' becoming Australian citizen

Pink eyes move to Oz

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 411200

Pink has been “looking into” becoming an Australian citizen.

The 43-year-old ‘So What’ singer – who has daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with her 47-year-old husband Carey Hart – has a huge fan base Down Under and loves visiting and touring in the country, and said ahead of her upcoming shows there she would love to officially get citizenship and it would be the only place where she would move with her family.

She told ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday: “Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking.

“I was like, if we are going somewhere, Carey, that’s where we are going. So I was kind of looking into it.”

Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival Tour’ is set to start at stadiums in seven cities across Australia from February 2024, which will be a change from the arena-sized venues the singer has previously played in the country.

The singer, who last performed in Oz during her 2018 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’, is set to kick off the Australian leg of her tour at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Feb. 9 next year.

Pink said on social media about the upcoming tour, which will promote her ninth studio album ‘Trustfall’, due out Feb. 17: “Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Daily Dose

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 13, 2023

Who's the problem?

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

Hilarious animals

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

John Legend is hands-on dad

Showbiz | February 13, 2023

Celebs then and now

Galleries | February 12, 2023


199118
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205093