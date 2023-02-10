207391
John Travolta revives Grease character six months after Olivia Newton-John's death

John Travolta has revived his 'Grease' character for a Super Bowl ad six months after the death of his co-star Olivia Newton-John.

The 68-year-old actor stepped back into Danny Zuko's famous leather jacket to sing a parody of the film's hit song 'Summer Nights' - which was a duet with Olivia who died in August aged 73 - with 'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison in the commercial for T-Mobile.

In the ad, the trio sing about the benefits of the mobile phone company's home internet service.

In an interview with People magazine, Faison admitted he was totally star-stuck when working with Travolta on the spot. He said: "Listen, I have a really hard time meeting other actors or peers and stuff like that. I get excited for anyone and everyone, but I will tell you this: If you are in my top five, top 10, I'm going to go crazy. Travolta's in my top five and I went crazy."

Braff revealed he even ordered his pal not to quiz the 'Pulp Fiction' actor while they were on set, but Faison couldn't help himself.

Braff told the publication: "We had a talk beforehand. I said, 'Donald, be chill. Don't start asking questions about the movies until we've settled this.' Ten seconds in, he starts asking questions about 'Face/Off.' I'm like: 'Bro, we had a discussion'."

He added of Travolta: "He's so generous with his stories. Now that we've gotten to know him a little bit, now we're not afraid to ask questions. He's so generous and kind with answering all our anecdote questions and everything."

