John Travolta has revived his 'Grease' character for a Super Bowl ad six months after the death of his co-star Olivia Newton-John.
The 68-year-old actor stepped back into Danny Zuko's famous leather jacket to sing a parody of the film's hit song 'Summer Nights' - which was a duet with Olivia who died in August aged 73 - with 'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison in the commercial for T-Mobile.
In the ad, the trio sing about the benefits of the mobile phone company's home internet service.
In an interview with People magazine, Faison admitted he was totally star-stuck when working with Travolta on the spot. He said: "Listen, I have a really hard time meeting other actors or peers and stuff like that. I get excited for anyone and everyone, but I will tell you this: If you are in my top five, top 10, I'm going to go crazy. Travolta's in my top five and I went crazy."
Braff revealed he even ordered his pal not to quiz the 'Pulp Fiction' actor while they were on set, but Faison couldn't help himself.
Braff told the publication: "We had a talk beforehand. I said, 'Donald, be chill. Don't start asking questions about the movies until we've settled this.' Ten seconds in, he starts asking questions about 'Face/Off.' I'm like: 'Bro, we had a discussion'."
He added of Travolta: "He's so generous with his stories. Now that we've gotten to know him a little bit, now we're not afraid to ask questions. He's so generous and kind with answering all our anecdote questions and everything."
John Travolta revives Grease character six months after Olivia Newton-John's death
Grease revival for Bowl ad
John Travolta has revived his 'Grease' character for a Super Bowl ad six months after the death of his co-star Olivia Newton-John.
More Entertainment News
- Burns planned near JuniperKamloops - 7:49 am
- Like smoking 59 cigsVancouver - 7:45 am
- Arrest in Chinatown attackVancouver - 7:41 am
- $1.1B loss at EnbridgeBusiness - 7:34 am
- Fortis reports $370M profitBusiness - 7:32 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]