Britney Spears 'in full control of her life' despite intervention reports

Britney Spears' husband has insisted she is "in full control of her life" amid concern over her "erratic" behaviour.



The 'Toxic' singer - who regained charge of her personal and financial affairs in November 2021 after the conservatorship she'd been under for 13 years was dissolved - has reportedly concerned her friends so much with her recent behaviour, they were planning to stage an intervention, but Sam Asghari has stressed that nothing has changed for the 41-year-old pop star.



He told 'Access Hollywood': “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."



Sources had told both TMZ and People magazine that Britney's inner circle were planning an intervention to express their worried about the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's recent antics, but it was scrapped at the last minute.



A source told the latter outlet: ""Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned. She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.



"Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy. She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."



However, the insider did reveal Britney met with a doctor on Wednesday night but while the meeting went well, it is unsure what will happen next.



According to TMZ, Britney's manager had rented a house in Los Angeles for several months and the plan was to take the 'Womanizer' singer there, where Sam, her team and doctors would be present, in an attempt to convince her she needed help.



The plan was for Britney to live in the property for up to two months while receiving medical treatment and psychological counselling, but it was scrapped earlier this week when she became "somewhat aware" of what was being arranged.



The reports came a few weeks after the former 'X Factor' judge hit out at fans after police were called to carry out a welfare check on her after she deactivated her Instagram account.



She said in a statement shared on Twitter: "As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls.



"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.



"The police never entered my home and when they came to my fate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.



"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.



"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."