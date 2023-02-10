208215
Alec Baldwin 'never reached out to Halyna Hutchins' family'

Baldwin 'never reached out'

Alec Baldwin never reached out to Halyna Hutchins' family after she died on the set of 'Rust', according to their attorney.

The cinematographer was killed when a prop gun went off on the film set in October 2021, and Gloria Allred has now told reporters that Baldwin didn't reach out to Hutchins' parents after her death.

During a press conference, Allred explained: "There has been no settlement for them. Matter of fact, there has been no out-reach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say he was sorry. We want accountability and justice for them."

The family has filed a lawsuit against the actor.

Asked if any other defendants named in their case have reached out, Allred replied: "We haven't asked them who they've heard from. But we haven't heard from Alec Baldwin, the man with the gun - the loaded gun that ended the life of their daughter."

The press conference also featured a video message from Svetlana, the cinematographer's younger sister.

In the video - which was translated into English - Svetlana promised to pursue the case until the very end.

She said: "To lose my sister, at least personally for me, was a horrible experience and it is one of the biggest losses of my life. And even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined.

"It is for this reason that I would like those who are at fault, for somebody to carry that responsibly. And not just someone, but that very someone who is truly responsible for this. I believe to let this go and to leave this unpunished is unallowable."

Baldwin, 64, has previously denied pulling the trigger on the gun.

