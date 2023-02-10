Drake facing baseless XXXTentacion murder link suggestion

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Drake is facing lawyers‘ baseless suggestions he may have been behind XXXTentacion’s murder.



The 20-year-old musician was shot in 2018 outside a Florida motorcycle store in what prosecutors alleged was a robbery that escalated to murder, and the defence team for three men accused of the 2018 slaying have now argued investigators did not probe XXXTentacion’s feud with Drake in the wake of the 20-year-old’s death.



A report by the New York Post on the ongoing court proceedings against the men said platinum-selling XXXTentacion – born Jahseh Onfroy – once claimed on social media if he ever ended up dead, Drake was the reason, but he later withdrew the statement and there is absolutely no evidence Drake, 36, had any involvement in the slaying.



Suspects Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, are accused of carrying out the fatal shooting, with each of the men facing a first-degree murder charge.



XXXTentacion’s killing came four months after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which the defense argued put the Broward County Sheriff’s Office under pressure to quickly solve death without fully exploring the other suspects, including a celebrity.



One of the lawyers, Mauricio Padilla, told jurors: “For Broward County, for everyone involved, this was a nightmare.”



The three suspects are accused of going to Riva Motorsports on 18 June, 2018, to buy masks with plans to commit armed robberies, but then allegedly decided to target XXXTentacion when they saw him inside the store.



Prosecutor Pascale Achille said in court that as the rapper left the store in his BMW, Williams cut off the sports car with his SUV as Boatwright and Newsome rushed the rapper’s car to rob him.



The trio are said to have snatched around $50,000 XXXTentacion had in a Louis Vuitton bag before Boatwright shot him multiple times “without any provocation.”