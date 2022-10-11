Khloe Kardashian had a tumour removed from her face

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face after suffering a cancer scare.



The 38-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she's undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek.



Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.



"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.



"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.



"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face. (sic)"



The reality star subsequently explained that her face is currently "healing".



Khloe also speculated that she'll have a scar on her face for some time to come.



She said: "I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer @garthfishermd was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look [heart emojis] (sic)"