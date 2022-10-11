Star of 'Murder She Wrote' passes at the age of 96

Photo: CTV News



The star of long-running TV show, "Murder, She Wrote" Angela Lansbury has passed away at the age of 96.

According to a statement from her children, Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

On-screen and Broadway legend, Angela Lansbury, has passed away at age 96. RIP ? https://t.co/uMKHpPOFG4 pic.twitter.com/WmISfbwLj3 — IMDb (@IMDb) October 11, 2022

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, "Gaslight" (1945) and "The Picture of Dorian Gray" (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for "The Manchurian Candidate" and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character's mother.

But stardom came late in life for Lansbury, when she won Tony Awards for "Mame" (1966), "Dear World" (1969), "Gypsy" (1975) and "Sweeney Todd" (1979) and then skyrocketed to fame in 1984 when she launched "Murder, She Wrote" on CBS. The TV show was based loosely on Agatha Christie's Miss Marple stories, and the series centered on Jessica Fletcher, a middle-aged widow and former substitute school teacher living in the seaside village of Cabot Cove, Maine. She had achieved notice as a mystery novelist and amateur sleuth.

"Murder, She Wrote" and other television work brought her 18 Emmy nominations but she never won one. She holds the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series and the most Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series.

-with files from CTV News