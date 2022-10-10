Selena Gomez feels "grateful to be alive" following her health problems.
The 30-year-old star has opened up about her years-long health struggles in her 'My Mind and Me' documentary.
In a clip from the documentary, Selena - who has struggled with anxiety and depression - said: "Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."
Selena - who also received a kidney transplant in 2017, after being diagnosed with lupus - shot to fame as a child on 'Barney and Friends'.
And although she doesn't want to be "super famous", Selena is determined to use her platform to spread positivity.
She explained in the trailer: "My whole life, since I was kid, I've been working. I don't wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."
Despite her fame and success, Selena has always had some self-doubts.
Asked what she feels is stopping her, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker shared: "That I'm not good enough. That's something that I felt a lot of growing up."
Earlier this year, meanwhile, Selena revealed that she once felt over-sexualized during an album cover photoshoot.
The chart-topping star thinks she was put in an "unfair" position during the shoot.
Selena shared: "I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it.
"I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."
'I'm grateful to be alive', says pop star and actress Selena Gomez
Gomez 'grateful to be alive'
Selena Gomez feels "grateful to be alive" following her health problems.
More Entertainment News
- Barn fire moves to grassKelowna - 3:23 pm
- Gomez 'grateful to be alive'Entertainment - 3:21 pm
- Two hour delay on CoqCoquihalla - 2:48 pm
- Tobiano acquires boat storeKamloops - 2:30 pm
- No bail for Diagolon headCanada - 2:23 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]