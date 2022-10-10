'I'm grateful to be alive', says pop star and actress Selena Gomez

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez feels "grateful to be alive" following her health problems.



The 30-year-old star has opened up about her years-long health struggles in her 'My Mind and Me' documentary.



In a clip from the documentary, Selena - who has struggled with anxiety and depression - said: "Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."



Selena - who also received a kidney transplant in 2017, after being diagnosed with lupus - shot to fame as a child on 'Barney and Friends'.



And although she doesn't want to be "super famous", Selena is determined to use her platform to spread positivity.



She explained in the trailer: "My whole life, since I was kid, I've been working. I don't wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."



Despite her fame and success, Selena has always had some self-doubts.



Asked what she feels is stopping her, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker shared: "That I'm not good enough. That's something that I felt a lot of growing up."



Earlier this year, meanwhile, Selena revealed that she once felt over-sexualized during an album cover photoshoot.



The chart-topping star thinks she was put in an "unfair" position during the shoot.



Selena shared: "I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it.



"I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."