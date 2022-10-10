Ethan Hawke is a big Taylor Swift fan

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Ethan Hawke is "so excited" about Taylor Swift's new album.



The 'Black Phone' actor was introduced to the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's music by his daughter, Maya Hawke, and the 'Stranger Things' star revealed her famous dad is in awe of the 32-year-old singer's creative output.



Maya said: "I got a text from him when Taylor announced 'Midnights' and he was like, 'Oh my god, Taylor Swift already has a new record coming out? I'm so excited! She re-released 'Red', and now there's 'Midnights'? How does she do it?'



The 24-year-old actress is proud to have introduced Taylor to Ethan because he has been such a big influence on her own musical taste, and they shared a particularly special moment when they went to see the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer in concert.



Maya told Line of Best Fit magazine: "My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about.



"It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn’t already know about. 'Ours' was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar.



"He was like, ‘Who wrote that?’, and I was like, ‘Taylor Swift!’ He told me he thought it was a really good song, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just brought something to my dad that he didn’t know and he likes – and I like!’ It made me feel so confident.



"He ended up taking me to see the 'Speak Now' tour. I went with him, my best friend and her dad, and it was such a happy moment, sharing an experience with someone who put so much energy into cultivating my taste."