Paris Hilton: A part of me is missing without my dog

Hilton plea to dognappers

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 389669

Paris Hilton says a part of her has "gone" amid the search for her missing dog.

The 41-year-old heiress offered a $10,000 reward for the return of her six-year-old chihuahua Diamond Baby after the pooch went missing from her Hollywood Hills home on 14 September and has now issued a plea directly to the dognapper, begging them to give her "baby" back.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "Please give me back my baby; she’s my everything. A part of me is gone; I need her back."

The 'Paris in Love' star - who tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in November 2021 - then urged her seven million followers to keep sharing the image of her missing pooch in an effort to get her home safe.

She captioned the post: "#FindDiamondBaby Let’s keep sharing Diamond’s picture so the person that has DB can return her to @ParisHilton."

The plea comes just days after Paris was told by leading pet psychics that her missing dog is still "alive" and "someone has her".

Quizzed on her interactions with the psychics, she said: "They all say that she's alive and that someone has her and she is safe. So I am just trying to raise as much awareness if someone has seen her walking on the streets - anything - I've been dying without my dog. It's been almost three weeks."

The former 'Simple Life' star appealed for anyone with information that may help reunite her with her dog to get in touch.

 

