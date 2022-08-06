Kevin Federline: Britney has not seen our kids in months

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears has not seen her kids "in months."



The 40-year-old pop star tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, back in June but has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline,44, and he has now claimed that they have "decided" not to see her and chose not to go to her recent wedding.



Kevin said: "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."



Kevin - who is now married to volleyball player Victoria Prince - was granted sole custody of his sons after the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker filed for divorce back in 2006 and went on to explain that he has "felt uncomfortable" with a lot of Britney's decisions in recent months, such as posting nude selfies on Instagram, but has reassured his sons they can "discuss anything" with him.



He told the MailOnline: "There were a lot of things going on that I didn't feel comfortable with. They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position. So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything. They're teenagers right now. You know, we talk about sex, we talk about drugs, we talk about all the things that teenagers go through. I want my kids to make all the mistakes they possibly can in my house, because [that way], I can protect them."



Meanwhile, the 'Circus' singer was placed under a conservatorship governed by her father Jamie Spears in 2008 following a public breakdown and - while the ruling was reversed by a Los Angeles court in 2021 thereby giving Britney control over her multimillion-dollar fortune and other aspects of her life - Kevin argued that the arrangement actually "saved" her life.



He added: "I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,. When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life."